Houthi, operazioni contro navi nel porto israeliano di Haifa
epa07165568 Cranes unload merchandise at the Haifa port in Haifa, northern Israel, 14 November 2018. Israeli Ministry of Transportation inaugurated in October 2016 the railway line from Haifa to Beit Shean based on the historic Jezreel Valley railway train that operated during the British Mandate(1905-1948) and was a branch of the larger Middle East Hejaz railway line from Haifa to Damascus and Medina. Transportation Minister Israel Katz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have propose a new geopolitical and economic initiative backed by the American administration to renew the Hejaz railway line in order to transport goods from Turkey and Europe through Israel to Jordan , Saudi Arabia and Oman . as a step that aimed to connect Israel economically with the neighboring Arab states. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
AA
ROMA, 06 GIU - Il gruppo yemenita Houthi, sostenuto dall'Iran, ha dichiarato gdi aver lanciato due operazioni militari congiunte con la resistenza islamica irachena contro le navi nel porto israeliano di Haifa. "La prima ha preso di mira due navi che trasportavano equipaggiamenti militari nel porto di Haifa, mentre la seconda ha preso di mira una nave che violava la il divieto di ingresso nel porto", ha detto in tv il portavoce militare Houthi Yahya Saree, come riferiscono Al Masirah e i siti israeliani.
