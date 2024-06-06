Houthi, operazioni contro navi nel porto israeliano di Haifa

epa07165568 Cranes unload merchandise at the Haifa port in Haifa, northern Israel, 14 November 2018. Israeli Ministry of Transportation inaugurated in October 2016 the railway line from Haifa to Beit Shean based on the historic Jezreel Valley railway train that operated during the British Mandate(1905-1948) and was a branch of the larger Middle East Hejaz railway line from Haifa to Damascus and Medina. Transportation Minister Israel Katz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have propose a new geopolitical and economic initiative backed by the American administration to renew the Hejaz railway line in order to transport goods from Turkey and Europe through Israel to Jordan , Saudi Arabia and Oman . as a step that aimed to connect Israel economically with the neighboring Arab states. EPA/ABIR SULTAN