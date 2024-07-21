Houthi, 'missili su Eilat e nave Usa nel Mar Rosso'
epa11482173 A handout screen grab taken from a video released by the Houthis media center on 16 July 2024 shows flames and smoke rising from an explosion at the Chios Lion tanker ship after an attack in the Red Sea, Yemen. Yemen's Houthis launched on 15 July 2024 an unmanned exploding boat against the Chios Lion tanker ship in the Red Sea, accusing the tanker ship of having violated the prohibition on going to the ports of Israel, according to a statement by the Houthis. EPA/HOUTHIS MEDIA CENTER HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
TEL AVIV, 21 LUG - Il portavoce militare del gruppo Houthi yemenita, sostenuto dall'Iran, ha dichiarato che numerosi missili balistici sono stati lanciati verso Eilat, in Israele, e che un'operazione navale, aerea e missilistica congiunta ha colpito la nave americana Pumba nel Mar Rosso. Lo riferisce la tv di proprietà degli Houthi Al Masirah. Secondo il portavoce, Yahya Saree, entrambi gli attacchi hanno avuto "successo". E ha aggiunto che gli Houthi continueranno ad attaccare Israele finché continuerà "l'aggressione" al popolo palestinese. Saree ha quindi annunciato "importanti dichiarazioni nelle prossime ore".
