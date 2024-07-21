Houthi, 'missili su Eilat e nave Usa nel Mar Rosso'

epa11482173 A handout screen grab taken from a video released by the Houthis media center on 16 July 2024 shows flames and smoke rising from an explosion at the Chios Lion tanker ship after an attack in the Red Sea, Yemen. Yemen's Houthis launched on 15 July 2024 an unmanned exploding boat against the Chios Lion tanker ship in the Red Sea, accusing the tanker ship of having violated the prohibition on going to the ports of Israel, according to a statement by the Houthis. EPA/HOUTHIS MEDIA CENTER HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES