'Houthi mettono fuori uso cavi sottomarini Europa-Asia'
epa11147575 A person passes a banner depicting the official slogan of the Houthi movement which read 'Allah is the greatest of all, death to America, death to Israel, a curse on the Jews, victory to Islam', on the death anniversary of founder of the Houthi movement, Hussein al-Houthi, in Sana’a, Yemen, 12 February 2024.. The slain founder of the Houthi movement, Hussein al-Houthi, had coined the official slogan of the Shiite movement in 2002 before being killed in the 2004 conflict between his fighters and the former regime of Yemen. Following his brother's death, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi took over as leader of the Houthis 20 years ago, seizing control the capital Sana'a‚ and much of north Yemen in 2014. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB
AA
ROMA, 27 FEB - Quattro cavi di comunicazione sottomarini tra l'Arabia Saudita e Gibuti sono stati messi fuori uso dal gruppo Houthi yemenita sostenuto dall'Iran, secondo un report del sito di notizie israeliano Globes. I danni stanno causando gravi interruzioni delle comunicazioni globali Internet tra Europa e Asia, in particolare nei paesi del Golfo e in India. I cavi danneggiati appartengono ai sistemi AAE-1, Seacom, EIG e TGN. Il cavo AAE-1 collega l'Asia orientale all'Europa attraverso l'Egitto, mettendo in comunicazione la Cina con l'Occidente. Il sistema Europe India Gateway (EIG) collega l'Europa a Egitto, Arabia Saudita, Emirati e India.
