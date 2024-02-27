'Houthi mettono fuori uso cavi sottomarini Europa-Asia'

epa11147575 A person passes a banner depicting the official slogan of the Houthi movement which read 'Allah is the greatest of all, death to America, death to Israel, a curse on the Jews, victory to Islam', on the death anniversary of founder of the Houthi movement, Hussein al-Houthi, in Sana’a, Yemen, 12 February 2024.. The slain founder of the Houthi movement, Hussein al-Houthi, had coined the official slogan of the Shiite movement in 2002 before being killed in the 2004 conflict between his fighters and the former regime of Yemen. Following his brother's death, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi took over as leader of the Houthis 20 years ago, seizing control the capital Sana'a‚ and much of north Yemen in 2014. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB