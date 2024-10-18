Houthi e Hezbollah omaggiano la memoria di Sinwar

epa11666294 Houthi supporters walk past paintings showing the two late leaders of Hamas Yahya Sinwar (R) and Ismail Haniyeh during a rally in solidarity with the Lebanese and Palestinian people, one day after Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was killed in Gaza, in Sana'a, Yemen, 18 October 2024. The Israeli Army, Tsahal, on 17 October 2024 confirmed that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was 'eliminated' on 16 October 'after a year-long pursuit'. Ismail Haniyeh was targeted and killed in Tehran, Iran, on 31 July 2024, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed. Thousands of people participated in the rally in solidarity with the Lebanese and Palestinian people and to condemn the US support for Israel's military operations in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, amid high tensions in the Middle East. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB