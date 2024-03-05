Houthi colpiscono portacontainer Msc, fuoco a bordo

epa11191763 Armed Houthi supporters are silhouetted during a protest against the US and Israel and in support of Palestinians, in Sana'a, Yemen, 01 March 2024. Thousands of Houthi supporters demonstrated in Sana'a to protest against the US and Israel and in support of Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip. Yemen's Houthis have fired some 384 missiles and drones at shipping vessels since mid-November 2023, when they started attacking maritime targets in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, according to Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi. The US-led coalition continues to strike Houthi targets in Yemen as it seeks to degrade the Houthis' abilities to attack commercial shipping vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden amid high tensions in the Middle East. In light of increased maritime security threats, the US has designated the Houthis as a 'Specially Designated Global Terrorist Group'. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB