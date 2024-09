Honduras: in migliaia in piazza in sostegno di presidente Castro

epa11604799 Supporters of President of Honduras Castro attend a mobilization in front of the Presidential House in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, 14 September 2024. The ruling Freedom and Refoundation Party (Libre) called for a mobilization to condemn the attempted coup d'état denounced by Xiomara Castro, after the dissemination of a narcovideo that involves her government. EPA/Gustavo Amador