'Hezbollah viola la tregua', Israele minaccia ritorsioni
epa07332462 A view of a landfill near the Litani River in the area of Jeb Jenin village in the Beqaa valley, Lebanon, 30 January 2019. The pollution of the Litany River, Lebanon's largest and longest river, has become a major national concern. Pollution in the river, its subterranean basin and the artificial lake of Qaraoun have overtaken the red lines and according to reports, lebanese Council of Ministers is looking for quick solutions to reduce the pollution that has been aggravated for decades by notably official neglect, industrial growth chaos, unfiltered waste from factories and dumped sewage and the use of agricultural pesticides. EPA/NABIL MOUNZER
AA
GERUSALEMME, 05 GEN - Il ministro della Difesa israeliano Israel Katz ha accusato gli Hezbollah libanesi di non rispettare i termini dell'accordo di cessate il fuoco e ha avvertito che il suo Paese agirà "con la forza". Secondo Katz i combattenti Hezbollah non si sono ancora ritirati a nord del fiume Litani, nel Libano meridionale, a circa 30 km dal confine israeliano. "Se questa condizione non verrà soddisfatta, non ci sarà alcun accordo e Israele sarà costretto ad agire unilateralmente per garantire il ritorno sicuro dei residenti del nord (di Israele ndr) alle loro case", ha aggiunto.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato
Argomenti