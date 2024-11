Hezbollah rivendica primo attacco nel sud di Israele

epa11731309 The Israeli Iron Dome air defense system intercepts missiles fired from south Lebanon over Kyriat Shomna in northern Israel on 20 November 2024. The Israeli army stated that sirens sounded in the Upper and Western Galilee regions as approximately 25 projectiles were identified as crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory with some being intercepted. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, more than 3,500 people have been killed and more than 14,900 injured in Lebanon since the escalation in hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah. EPA/ATEF SAFADI