Hezbollah, 'raid Israele in Yemen annuncia fase pericolosa'

epa11489550 A handout screen grab taken from a video released by the Houthis media center shows fire and smoke rising following Israeli airstrikes in the port city of Hodeidah, Yemen, 20 July 2024. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed on 20 July to have carried out airstrikes on Houthi military targets in the area of the Hodeidah port. Houthis-run TV station Al Masirah reported that the Israeli strikes targeted the Ras Kathnib power station and fuel tanks. The airstrikes come a day after the Houthis launched a drone attack on Tel Aviv, killing one and wounding at least 10 more. EPA/HOUTHIS MEDIA CENTER / HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLEHANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES