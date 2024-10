Hezbollah: 'Presto il successore di Nasrallah, resistiamo

epa10876348 Sheikh Naim Qassem, deputy of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, speaks during an event to mark the 41st anniversary of the Sabra and Shatila massacre, in Beirut, Lebanon, 22 September 2023. Lebanese militiamen allied to Israel killed between 2,000 and 3,500 people in the massacre that took place in Shatila, a Palestinian refugee camp, and Sabra the adjacent neighborhood in the southwest of Beirut between 16-18 September 1982. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH