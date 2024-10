Hezbollah, 'presa di mira base navale israeliana'

epa08857381 A general view on the first of four new Israeli Navy Sa'ar 6-class corvette warship (L), built in Germany by ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems in conjunction with the needs of the IDF, at the Israeli Naval base in Haifa, Israel, 02 December 2020. The first Israeli Navy Sa'ar 6-class corvette will be named 'INS Magen' and is intended to protect the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) in Israel's Mediterranean Sea. It is also intended to be capable of facing asymmetric battle methods facing the Navy from land, having been 'tailor-made' for the threats facing the country. EPA/HEIDI LEVINE / POOL