Hezbollah, ok a tregua con Israele a certe condizioni

epa11692456 A photo of a screen shows Hezbollah's new leader Sheikh Naim Qassem (L) delivering a televised speech broadcasted on Hezbollah's al-Manar TV channel, in Beirut, Lebanon, 30 October 2024. Lebanon's Hezbollah on 29 October announced that its deputy leader Naim Qassem was appointed to succeed late chief Hassan Nasrallah (R). EPA/WAEL HAMZEH