Hezbollah nega di essere l'autore dell'attacco a Majdal Shams

epa03727185 Smoke from shelling rises over the village of Jobata, on the Syrian side of the border with Israel, near the Israeli Druze village of Buqata in the Golan Heights, 01 June 2013 as a result of the fighting between the Syrian army loyal to President Bashar al-Assad and the armed opposition. Media reports state that Syrian government troops on 01 June 2013 intensified their attacks to recapture a major rebel-held town near the Lebanese border, said an opposition group, prompting pleas to save the trapped civilians. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights added that fierce clashes were under way between government troops, backed by fighters with Lebanese Shiite Hezbollah group, against the rebels on the outskirts of al-Kussair. EPA/ATEF SAFADI