Hezbollah, 'lanciati razzi verso le alture del Golan'

epaselect epa08011360 An Israeli Merkava tank drives in a cloud of dust during a military training in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights next to the border with Syria, 20 November 2019. The Israeli army announced that its fighter jets struck dozens of military targets of Iran-backed forces and the Syrian army near Damascus in response to rockets allegedly fired by Iranian militants from Syrian territory towards Israel the night before. EPA/ATEF SAFADI