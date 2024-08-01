Hezbollah, lanciati decine di missili sul nord di Israele

epaselect epa11460266 Houthi supporters hold up weapons during a protest against the US and Israel, and in solidarity with the Palestinian people, in Sana'a, Yemen, 05 July 2024. Thousands of people took part in the protest in solidarity with the Palestinian people and condemning the US support for Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip, as the Houthis stepped up missile and drone attacks on shipping lanes in the seas around Yemen. Houthis leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi has claimed that his group attacked a total of 162 commercial and military vessels with ballistic and cruise missiles, drones and speed boats in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since November 2023, including six ships that came under attack over the past week. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB