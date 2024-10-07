Hezbollah, 'Israele un cancro che deve essere eliminato'
epa11645609 A protester holds up a sign reading in Arabic 'Glorious October' during a demonstration in support of Palestinian and Lebanese people, amid Israel's operations in Gaza against Hamas and hostilities between Israeli forces and Hezbollah in Lebanon, in Rabat, Morocco, 06 October, 2024. Upcoming 07 October 2024 marks one year since the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing 1,200 people, and one year since Israel began its war on Gaza, killing more than 41,000 people and destroying the Palestinian enclave. EPA/JALAL MORCHIDI
BEIRUT, 07 OTT - Nel giorno dell'anniversario del 7 ottobre, Hezbollah promette di continuare a combattere "l'aggressione" di Israele, definendo lo Stato ebraico un'entità "cancerosa" che deve essere "eliminata".
