Hezbollah, 'attacco con droni contro una base in Israele'

epa07811175 Smoke rises as a result of the shelling, near the Israeli village of Avivim, 01 September 2019. According to reports, tension between Israel and Lebanese militant group Hezbollah continues to escalate since last week following strikes on targets in Syria and Israeli drones fell over southern suburb of Beirut. Hezbollah fired anti-tank missile fire towards an Israeli army base next to the village of Avivim on the Israeli-Lebanese border with no injured , in responded Israeli army launching approximately 100 artillery shells at the sources of the fire. EPA/ATEF SAFADI