'Hezbollah annuncia attacco a caserma nel centro Israele'

epa11509640 Israeli police secure the entrance as right-wing protesters demonstrate against the arrest of Israeli reservists soldiers suspected of abusing a Palestinian detainee who entered Israel during the October 7 attack, outside the military court building in Beit Lid military base near Netanya, Israel, 30 July 2024. Riots broke out at the base between the army and right wing activists after the IDF military police detained for questioning a number of soldiers suspected of abusing the Palestinian detainee. EPA/ABIR SULTAN