Hezbollah, abbiamo sparato a truppe israeliane al confine

epa11634328 Israeli artillery shells hit areas near villages in southern Lebanon along the border with Israel, as seen from the Upper Galilee, northern Israel, 30 September 2024. Israel's military stated that it has been 'strengthening defense' along the contact line in the country's northern border as it was preparing for the 'next phases of combat'. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said they 'will continue to strike, harm, and degrade' Hezbollah's military in Lebanon. EPA/ATEF SAFADI