Hezbollah, abbiamo sparato a truppe israeliane al confine
epa11634328 Israeli artillery shells hit areas near villages in southern Lebanon along the border with Israel, as seen from the Upper Galilee, northern Israel, 30 September 2024. Israel's military stated that it has been 'strengthening defense' along the contact line in the country's northern border as it was preparing for the 'next phases of combat'. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said they 'will continue to strike, harm, and degrade' Hezbollah's military in Lebanon. EPA/ATEF SAFADI
BEIRUT, 01 OTT - Hezbollah ha detto di aver preso di mira truppe israeliane impegnate in 'movimenti' al confine libanese. In un comunicato, il movimento islamista ha detto di aver preso di mira un gruppo di soldati israeliani che si trovavano "in un frutteto" di fronte alle cittadine libanesi di Adaisseh e Kafr Kila "causando vittime".
