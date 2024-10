Hezbollah a israeliani, 'allontanarsi da militari in città nord'

epa03689269 An Israeli Iron Dome missile interceptor system deployed in Haifa 06 May 2013 after Israeli carried out two air strikes in Syria against what is believed missiles from Iran bound for Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. Media reports say elite Syrian troops were killed in the Israeli air strikes against Damascus that included a military research center, bases of Republican Guards and storehouses of long-range missiles. Damascus reports it has missile trained on Israel and the UN has called for restraint. EPA/JIM HOLLANDER