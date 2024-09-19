Hezbollah, 20 dei nostri morti in esplosioni walkie-talkie

epa11612518 Debris in a crater after Lebanese army soldiers blew up a communication device in the parking lot of the American University of Beirut Medical Center (AUBMC) in Beirut, Lebanon, 18 September 2024. According to Lebanon's state news agency, at least nine people have been killed and more than 300 injured in Lebanon following the explosion of wireless devices on 18 September. The blasts came a day after multiple wireless communication devices (pagers) were detonated on 17 September killing at least 12 people and injuring more than 2,800 others. Lebanon's Hezbollah said in a statement that Israel was behind the attacks. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH