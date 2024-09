Hezbollah, '16 membri uccisi nel raid israeliano a Beirut'

epa11616648 An undated handout photo made available by Hezbollah Military Media shows Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Akil (L) with another unidentified Hezbollah commander at an undisclosed location (issued 21 September 2024). At least fourteen people, including Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Akil, were killed and dozens injured in an attack which targeted the southern suburb of Beirut, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health. The Israeli military stated on 20 September that it conducted a 'targeted strike' in Beirut, claiming that the 'Hezbollah Commanders we eliminated today' had been planning attacks on northern areas of Israel. EPA/HEZBOLLAH MILITARY MEDIA / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES