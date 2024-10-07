Herzog, 'per avere la pace il mondo deve sostenere Israele'

epa11646663 Israeli President Isaac Herzog embraces a family member of victims killed at the Supernova music festival while attending a gathering in memory of their relatives, at the Supernova memorial site for the victims of the 07 October 2023 Supernova music festival attack, near Kibbutz Re'im, close to the border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, 07 October 2024. According to Israeli police, more than 360 Israelis were killed at the SuperNova music festival on 07 October 2023 by Hamas militants that stormed the area during a surprise attack launched from the Gaza Strip. October 07, 2024 marks one year since the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing 1,400, and one year since Israel began its war on Gaza, killing more than 41,000 and destroying the Palestinian enclave. EPA/ABIR SULTAN