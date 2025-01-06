Harris dichiara ufficialmente Trump 47/o presidente Usa
epa11810084 US Vice President Kamala Harris (L) stands next to Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R) in the House chamber of the US Capitol as lawmakers gather to certify President-elect Trump's election victory in Washington, DC, USA, 06 January 2025. The certification comes exactly four years after a mob of Trump-supporting insurrectionists stormed the Capitol, attempting to disrupt the certification of US President Joe Biden. EPA/SHAWN THEW
AA
WASHINGTON, 06 GEN - Il Congresso ha certificato la vittoria di Donald Trump senza nessuna obiezione o irregolarità e la vice presidente Kamala Harris lo ha ufficialmente proclamato 47/o presidente degli Stati Uniti, ufficializzando anche la nomina di JD Vance a vice. L'annuncio è stato accolto da un grande applauso di deputati e senatori repubblicani.
