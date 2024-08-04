Harris avanti a Trump, +1%. Stati in bilico, testa a testa
epaselect epa11495977 US Vice President Kamala Harris addresses the American Federation of Teachers' 88th national convention during her keynote speech in Houston, Texas, USA, 25 July 2024. US President Joe Biden announced on 21 July he would not seek re-election and endorsed Vice President Harris to be the Democratic Party's new nominee for the US elections in November 2024. EPA/LESLIE PLAZA JOHNSON
AA
NEW YORK, 04 AGO - Donald Trump e Kamala Harris sono testa a testa negli stati in bilico. E' quanto emerge da un sondaggio di Cbs-YouGov, secondo il quale la vicepresidente è avanti a Trump a livello nazionale di un punto percentuale. Harris ha infatti il 50% delle preferenze e Trump il 49%. Negli stati in bilico l'ex presidente e Harris sono alla pari con il 50%.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti