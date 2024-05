Haniyeh ha informato l'Iran su accettazione dell'accordo

epa09307757 A handout photo made available by the Lebanese Parliament media office shows Hamas senior leader Ismail Haniyeh addressing the media following a meeting with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri at Ein Al-Tina palace in Beirut, Lebanon, 28 June 2021. Haniyeh arrived on an official visit to discuss the situation of the displaced Palestinians during the economic and political crisis in Lebanon. EPA/PARLIAMENT MEDIA OFFICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES