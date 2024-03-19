Haniyeh, 'con il raid ad Al-Shifa Israele sabota i colloqui'
epa11038162 A handout photo made available by the Iranian foreign ministry office shows Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh speaking to media in Doha, Qatar, 20 December 2023. Haniyeh met earlier with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdoulahian, who is visiting Qatar for the fourth time since the beginning of the Hamas-Israel conflict. EPA/IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
STRISCIA DI GAZA, 19 MAR - Il leader di Hamas Ismail Haniyeh ha accusato Israele di "sabotare" i negoziati in corso su una tregua nella Striscia di Gaza con l'operazione lanciata contro l'ospedale Al-Shifa di Gaza. L'azione delle forze israeliane "dimostra i loro sforzi per seminare il caos e perpetuare la violenza. Rivela anche il desiderio di sabotare i negoziati in corso a Doha", ha affermato Haniyeh in una nota.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti