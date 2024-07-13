Hamas, sale a 90 morti il bilancio del raid ad Al-Mawasi

epa11476113 Palestinians inspect the scene after an Israeli air strike in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, 13 July 2024. At least 71 Palestinians have been killed and 289 others injured after an Israeli military strike hit near tents of displaced people in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. The Israeli military stated on 13 July, it targeted senior Hamas leaders in the area of Khan Yunis. More than 38,000 Palestinians and over 1,455 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the IDF, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER