Hamas, respingiamo proposta di tregua breve a Gaza

epa11690127 A Palestinian relative of two children, brothers aged one and eleven, mourns during their funeral at Al Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir Al Balah town, central Gaza Strip, 29 October 2024. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, at least 10 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrikeÂ in the Al Zawaida neighborhood overnight. More than 43,000 Palestinians, including over 13,000 children, have been killed according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER ATTENTION EDITORS: GRAPHIC CONTENT