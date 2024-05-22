Hamas, resistenza ha spinto a riconoscere Stato Palestina
epa11276807 Mourners react as others carry the body of Palestinian Jihad Abu Alia during the funeral procession following clashes the previous night in the West Bank village of Al-Mughayyir, near Ramallah, 13 April 2024. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least one Palestinian was killed and 27 others were wounded, while dozens of vehicles and houses were set ablaze by settlers during clashes that erupted the previous night amid an Israeli operation in the area. Settlers rampaged through several Palestinian West Bank villages on 11 and 12 April, vandalizing property and causing injuries and a fatality during the search for missing Israeli teen Benjamin Achimeir. The teenager's body was found nearby, Israeli authorities said on 13 April. EPA/ALAA BADARNEH
AA
GAZA, 22 MAG - Hamas ha affermato che la "coraggiosa resistenza palestinese" ha spinto Irlanda, Spagna e Norvegia a riconoscere lo Stato palestinese. "Questi riconoscimenti sono il risultato diretto di questa coraggiosa resistenza e della leggendaria fermezza del popolo palestinese. Crediamo che questo sarà un punto di svolta nella posizione internazionale sulla questione palestinese", ha detto all'Afp Bassem Naim, membro senior dell'ufficio politico di Hamas.
