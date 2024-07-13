Hamas, raid israeliano a Gaza City, 17 morti

epaselect epa11475531 Palestinians inspect the scene after an Israeli raid on the tents of displaced people in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, 13 July 2024. Gazaâ€™s health ministry said at least 71 Palestinians were killed in the Israeli attack in Khan Younis, 289 others were injured. Israeli military confirmed it targeted Hamas military chief, Mohammed Deif, in Saturdayâ€™s attack in Gaza. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD