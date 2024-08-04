Hamas, 'raid Israele su ospedale dei martiri, tre morti'

epa11252939 Palestinians inspect a destroyed shelter tents following an Israeli air strike near Al Aqsa hospital, in Deir Al Balah town in southern Gaza Strip, 31 March 2024. Three Palestinian journalists were wounded and two displaced persons were killed in the air strike, according to Palestinian Civilian Defence. More than 32,700 Palestinians and over 1,450 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER