Hamas pubblica un video dell'ostaggio Liri Albag, ancora viva

epa11701047 A demonstrator dressed in white and wearing a necklace with an image of hostage Liri Albag, takes part in a protest blocking one of the main entrances to the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, as they call for the release of the Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, in Jerusalem, 04 November 2024. According to Israel's military, around 100 Israeli hostages remain in captivity in the Gaza Strip, including the bodies of 33 confirmed dead. Rallies in Israel have been critical of the Israeli government's handling of the crisis, demanding the immediate release of all hostages. EPA/ABIR SULTAN