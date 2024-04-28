Hamas, non ci sono problemi importanti su proposta accordo
epaselect epa11303564 A Palestinian stands next to a sewage spill and garbage near tents for internally displaced people at a temporary camp in Rafah camp, southern Gaza Strip, 26 April 2024. Since 07 October 2023, up to 1.7 million people, or more than 75 percent of the population, have been displaced throughout the Gaza Strip, some more than once, in search of safety, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which added that the Palestinian enclave is 'on the brink of famine', with 1.1 million people (half of its population) 'experiencing catastrophic food insecurity' due to the conflict and restrictions on humanitarian access. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD
AA
GAZA, 28 APR - Un alto funzionario di Hamas ha detto all'Afp che il gruppo palestinese "non ha grossi problemi" con l'ultima proposta di Israele ed Egitto per un cessate il fuoco a Gaza. "L'atmosfera è positiva, a meno che non vi siano nuovi ostacoli da parte di Israele. Non ci sono grossi problemi nelle osservazioni e nelle richieste che Hamas presenterà riguardo ai contenuti" della proposta, ha detto il funzionario, che ha parlato a condizione di anonimato, alla vigilia dell'incontro al Cairo con Egitto e Qatar in cui è attesa una risposta di Hamas.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti