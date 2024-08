Hamas, 'non c'è progresso nei colloqui'

epa04177462 Senior Hamas leader Moussa Abu Marzouk, who is based in Egypt, speak to journalists during a news conference after the announcement of an agreement between the two rival Palestinian groups Hamas and Fatah, in Gaza City, 23 April 2014. Palestinian rival movements Hamas and Fatah on 23 April agreed to form a unity government and hold general elections. The two rivals have been embroiled in a rift since 2006, after Hamas unexpectedly beat the secular Fatah in parliamentary elections, conducted exactly a year after Mahmoud Abbas won a presidential poll. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER