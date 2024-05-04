Hamas, non accetteremo una tregua che non ponga fine alla guerra
epa11308821 Destruction in the aftermath of Israeli strikes in the north of Al Nusairat refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, 29 April 2024. More than 34,300 Palestinians and over 1,455 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
AA
GERUSALEMME, 04 MAG - Un alto funzionario di Hamas ha insistito sul fatto che il gruppo "non accetterà in nessuna circostanza" una tregua a Gaza che non includa esplicitamente la fine completa della guerra. Il funzionario, che ha chiesto di restare anonimo, ha poi accusato il premier israeliano Benyamin Netanyahu di "ostacolare personalmente" gli sforzi per raggiungere un accordo di tregua a causa di "interessi personali".
