Hamas, 'negativi su attuale trattativa ma andiamo avanti'
epa11298171 Protesters and supporters of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza during a protest calling for an immediate hostages release deal, outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence, in Jerusalem, 24 April 2024. According to the Israeli IDF, 133 Israeli hostages are currently still being held by Hamas in Gaza. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
TEL AVIV, 02 MAG - "La posizione sull'attuale documento negoziale è negativa". Lo ha detto Osama Hamdan, alto rappresentante di Hamas in Libano in una intervista ad una tv locale, ripresa dal New York Times. Hamas ha poi precisato che questo "non vuol dire che i negoziati si siano fermati". "Anche se il gruppo non accetta le attuali proposte israeliane senza modifiche, siamo disposti - ha continuato - a continuare a negoziare".
