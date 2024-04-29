'Hamas lascia Il Cairo, tornerà con una risposta sulla tregua'
epa11304404 Palestinians search for bodies and survivors amidst the rubble of a destroyed house following an Israeli air strike in Al Nusairat refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, 27 April 2024. More than 34,300 Palestinians and over 1,455 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
AA
(v. servizio delle 19.52) ROMA, 29 APR - La delegazione di Hamas ha lasciato il Cairo e ritornerà con la risposta alla proposta di cessate il fuoco a Gaza. Lo ha reso noto la televisione egiziana Al Qahera. La fazione palestinese tornerà con una risposta scritta, aggiunge l'emittente. Sul sì di Hamas all'ultima proposta di tregua sul tavolo premono gli occidentali e diversi Paesi arabi.
