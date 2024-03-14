Hamas, 'Israele spara sulla folla in attesa di aiuti, 11 morti'
epa11181346 Palestinians travel on the back of a truck along Al Rashid road after crossing from the northern Gaza Strip into the south of Gaza city, 25 February 2024. Since 07 October 2023, up to 1.9 million people, or more than 85 percent of the population, have been displaced throughout the Gaza Strip, some more than once, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which added that most civilians in Gaza are in 'desperate need of humanitarian assistance and protection'. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
AA
STRISCIA DI GAZA, 14 MAR - Il ministro della sanità di Hamas ha denunciato 11 morti e un centinaio di feriti negli "spari israeliani" sulla folla che attendeva aiuti umanitari nella Striscia di Gaza. "Le forze di occupazione israeliane hanno preso di mira un raduno di cittadini che attendevano aiuti umanitari (a una rotatoria di Gaza City, ndr). Finora 11 morti e 100 feriti sono stati trasportati all'ospedale Al Shifa", ha dichiarato il ministero in un comunicato.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti