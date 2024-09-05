'Hamas, in cambio di 5 soldatesse più di 150 ergastolani'
epa11551539 Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa C) attends a meeting with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy (R) and French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne (L) during their visit to the West Bank city of Ramallah, 16 August 2024. As Gaza ceasefire talks in presence of mediators from Qatar, Egypt and the US enter their second day, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy and his French counterpart Stephane Sejourne went on 16 August on a joint visit to Israel and to the West Bank. Their visit comes in an effort to push for a ceasefire in Gaza and de-escalation of conflict risks in the region, in the context of an expected Iranian retaliation on Israel after the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on 31 July 2024. EPA/SHADI HATEM
AA
TEL AVIV, 05 SET - "Alti funzionari Usa riferiscono che durante i colloqui in Qatar della scorsa settimana Hamas ha fatto marcia indietro (rispetto alle richieste precedenti) e ha chiesto il rilascio di un più alto numero di detenuti palestinesi all'ergastolo in cambio delle cinque soldatesse-osservatrici 20enni prigioniere a Gaza. Inizialmente Israele avrebbe dovuto liberare 150 ergastolani, ma Hamas ha presentato una richiesta con un numero più alto". Lo riferisce su X Barak Ravid, reporter di Walla e Axios, molto ben informato sui negoziati in corso.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Argomenti