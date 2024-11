Hamas, il Qatar non ci ha chiesto di lasciare Doha

epa11518564 Men covering their heads with keffiyehs arrive to perform prayer at the Imam Abd al-Wahhab Mosque for the funeral ceremony of late Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, in Doha, Qatar, 02 August 2024. Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were targeted and killed in Tehran on 31 July 2024, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed. EPA/ABBAS ALI