Hamas, 'il bilancio delle vittime a Gaza sale a 34.388'
epa11294062 Destroyed buildings as Palestinians return to Khan Younis after the Israeli military pulled out troops from the southern Gaza Strip, 22 April 2024. More than 34,000 Palestinians and over 1,450 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
AA
ROMA, 27 APR - Il Ministero della Sanità di Hamas ha annunciato un nuovo bilancio di 34.388 morti nella Striscia di Gaza dal 7 ottobre. In 24 ore sono stati registrati almeno 32 morti in più, secondo un comunicato stampa del ministero che riporta 77.437 feriti in oltre 200 giorni di guerra.
