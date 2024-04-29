Hamas, il bilancio dei morti a Gaza sale a 34.488

epa10961819 The ruins of destroyed buildings in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, seen from Sderot, southern Israel, 07 November 2023. More than 10,000 Palestinians and at least 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Palestinian health authority, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on 07 November they took control over a Hamas military stronghold in the northern Gaza Strip, as Israel continues its 'ground operation' in the Palestinian enclave. EPA/NEIL HALL