Hamas, 'il 7 ottobre ha minacciato l'esistenza di Israele'

epa11646235 People looks at pictures of 101 Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza projected on the walls of the Old City of Jerusalem, 06 October 2024. Upcoming 07 October 2024 marks one year since the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing 1,200, and one year since Israel began its war on Gaza, killing more than 41,000 and destroying the Palestinian enclave. EPA/ABIR SULTAN