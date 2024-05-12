Hamas, i morti palestinesi a Gaza superano i 35.000
epa11333231 Internally displaced Palestinians prepare to leave with their belongings after an evacuation order issued by the Israeli army, near the Egyptian border in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, 11 May 2024. More than 34,900 Palestinians and over 1,455 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD
AA
GAZA, 12 MAG - Il totale delle vittime palestinesi nella Striscia di Gaza dall'inizio dell'offensiva israeliana ha superato quota 35.000, secondo quanto dichiarato dal ministero della Sanità di Gaza, espressione di Hamas. Il bilancio preciso è di 35.034 morti. Nell'arco di 24 ore, sono stati registrati almeno altri 63 decessi, secondo una dichiarazione del ministero, che ha aggiunto che 78.755 persone sono state ferite in più di sette mesi di guerra.
