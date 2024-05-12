Hamas, frasi di Biden su ostaggi sono ostacolo a negoziati
epa11335023 Smoke rises as a result of an Israeli air strike in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, southern Israel, 12 May 2024. More than 34,900 Palestinians and over 1,455 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/ATEF SAFADI
AA
DOHA, 12 MAG - Hamas ha affermato che le frasi presidente Usa Joe Biden sugli ostaggi sono una "battuta di arresto" per i negoziati in corso. Ieri il capo della Casa Bianca aveva affermato che un cessate il fuoco ci sarebbe "domani" se Hamas liberasse gli ostaggi. "Condanniamo questa posizione del presidente degli Stati Uniti, la consideriamo una battuta d'arresto rispetto ai risultati dell'ultimo round di negoziati, che avevano portato al consenso del movimento sulla proposta avanzata dai mediatori", ha dichiarato Hamas in una nota. Hamas ha inoltre accusato il premier israeliano Benyamin Netanyahu di avere rovinato le chance di un accordo con l'attacco a Rafah.
