Hamas condanna il veto Usa all'Onu, 'lotteremo ancora'

epa11261300 Supporters of the Islamic political party Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) are seen through a Palestine flag as they attend a rally in solidarity with the Palestinian people, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 05 April 2024. More than 33,000 Palestinians and over 1,450 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/ARSHAD ARBAB