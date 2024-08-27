'Hamas chiede una giornata di rabbia in Cisgiordania'

epa10914962 Mourners carry the bodies of four Palestinians who were killed in clashes with Israeli settlers at Qusra village, during a funeral at Qusra village near Nablus, West Bank, 12 October 2023. According to the Palestinain Helath ministry, six Palestinians were killed during clashes with Israeli settlers after they attacked their village near Nablus October 11. More than 1,400 Palestinians have been killed and over 6,000 others injured, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, after Israel started bombing the Palestinian enclave in response to attacks carried out by the Islamist movement Hamas on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October. More than 4,000 people, including 1,500 militants from Hamas, have been killed and thousands injured in Gaza and Israel since 07 October, according to Israeli military sources and Palestinian officials. EPA/ALAA BADARNEH