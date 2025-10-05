Hamas chiede un rapido avvio dello scambio ostaggi-prigionieri
epa12430847 Supporters of families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza participate in a protest, calling to stop the war and for the release of the hostages outside the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel, 04 October 2025. The Prime Minister's Office has instructed the Israeli army to prepare for the implementation of the Trump plan and cease fire in Gaza following a 'positive' statement from Hamas. According to the Israeli army spokesperson, around 48 Israeli hostages remain in captivity in the Gaza Strip, including the bodies of at least 30 confirmed dead. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
(ANSA-AFP) - ROMA, 05 OTT - Hamas ha chiesto un rapido avvio dello scambio di ostaggi e prigionieri con Israele, mentre i negoziatori delle due parti in conflitto si incontrano in Egitto per colloqui cruciali volti a porre fine alla guerra a Gaza che dura da quasi due anni. "Hamas è molto interessato a raggiungere un accordo per porre fine alla guerra e avviare immediatamente il processo di scambio dei prigionieri in base alle condizioni sul campo", ha dichiarato all'AFP un alto funzionario di Hamas a condizione di rimanere anonimo. (ANSA-AFP).
