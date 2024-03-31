Hamas, ancora troppo distanti da Israele su una tregua

epa11246461 Humanitarian aid is airdropped into the northern Gaza Strip by German Air Force aircraft, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, southern Israel, 27 March 2024. The international community is combining efforts to increase humanitarian assistance to the residents of Gaza affected by the ongoing conflict. More than 32,000 Palestinians and over 1,450 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/ABIR SULTAN